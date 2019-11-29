LEXINGTON – Elizabeth JoAnn Faile, 81, of Lexington passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JoAnn's parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Faile, were from Lancaster County.
JoAnn is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Martin Wendell Faile; daughters, Elizabeth "Libby" Daniels and Nannette "Nan" Faile "Peggy"; grandsons, Tyler and Trent Daniels; several nieces and nephews; and many other beloved family and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the caregivers of AGAPE Hospice House of Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lake Murray Baptist Church on Highway 378 in Lexington. Visitation will be held in the chapel at 3 p.m.
Bible donations in honor of JoAnn may be made through The Gideons International.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.
