WINNSBORO – Mrs. Elizabeth Walters of Winnsboro, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Born in Heath Springs, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary Gheant Brazzel.

Mrs. Walters was educated in Lancaster County schools and employed for many years in the textile industry. She was the oldest member of Union Memorial Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro. She loved her family, especially taking trips with them to the mountains, to the beach or fishing.

Mrs. Walters is survived by a son, Boyce "Rudy" Walters (Carolyn); three daughters, Gail W. Douglas, Myra W. Peterson (Craig) and Karen W. Bedenbaugh; a brother, Donald Brazzell; a sister, Evelyn B. Crenshaw; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lawrence Eugene Walters, Elizabeth is predeceased by a son, Vernon R. Walters; daughters, Patty L. Walters and Debra W. Stanberry; sisters, Margaret Brazzell and Nancy B. Hunter; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Union Memorial Presbyterian Church, conducted by the Revs. Dr. L. Igou Hodges and James Hope, with burial to follow in Royal Pines Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Pope Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 4650 Reservoir Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180.

Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Walters family.