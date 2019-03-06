LANCASTER – Ella Ruth Baskins Cureton, 68, died Friday, March 1, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Johnny B. Baskins and the late Ella Mae Robinson Baskins and was married to Aron L. Cureton Sr.
Survivors include, her husband of Lancaster; daughter, Stephanie M. Cureton of Rock Hill; son, Aron L Cureton Jr. of Lancaster; brothers, Robert H. Robinson, David Mingo, Carlton Mingo and James Carter, all of Lancaster, and Douglas Kirkland of Charlotte; sisters, Mary A. Baskins, Martha A. Baskins McCoy and Charlene Mingo, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. T. Gary Stevens, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019