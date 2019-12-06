LANCASTER – Ellen "Shaft" Witherspoon Barnes, 62, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Coleman and Ernestine Cauthen Witherspoon.
Survivors include sisters, Patricia Hood, Sharon Witherspoon and Susan Witherspoon, all of Lancaster, Sylvia Richardson and Dorothy Alexander, both of Charlotte, Mary Blanchard of Philadelphia, Veronica Brooks of Fort Mill; six brothers, Robert Cauthen, Donald Cauthen, Bobby Witherspoon and Timmy Witherspoon, all of Lancaster, Roy Witherspoon of Far Rockaway, N.Y., and June Witherspoon of Jamaica, N.Y.
Services are 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019