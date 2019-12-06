Ellen "Shaft" (Witherspoon) Barnes

Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Obituary
Send Flowers

LANCASTER – Ellen "Shaft" Witherspoon Barnes, 62, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Coleman and Ernestine Cauthen Witherspoon.
Survivors include sisters, Patricia Hood, Sharon Witherspoon and Susan Witherspoon, all of Lancaster, Sylvia Richardson and Dorothy Alexander, both of Charlotte, Mary Blanchard of Philadelphia, Veronica Brooks of Fort Mill; six brothers, Robert Cauthen, Donald Cauthen, Bobby Witherspoon and Timmy Witherspoon, all of Lancaster, Roy Witherspoon of Far Rockaway, N.Y., and June Witherspoon of Jamaica, N.Y.
Services are 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.