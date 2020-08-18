LANCASTER – Ellen Frances Fisher, 72, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late John Henery Fisher and the late Galisher McMurray Fisher.
Survivors include adopted daughter Janis Currence of Rock Hill; sisters, Jessie Scott of Charlotte, Mary Martin and Louise Crockett, both of Lancaster, and Virginia Davis of Hughesville, Md.; brothers, John B. Fisher, Aaron Risher and Rufus L. Fisher, all of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.