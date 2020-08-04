LANCASTER – Ellen Louise Stacks Walters, 93, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Howard Stacks Sr. and Elizabeth Rollings Stacks. She was married to the late David Ray Walters.

Survivors include daughters, Ruth Dixon of Lancaster and Gail Parker of Mooresville, N.C.; brothers, Dewitt Stacks of California and Jerry Stacks of Lancaster; sister, Carolyn Cordle of Georgia; two grandchildren; and to great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Candice Sloan.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell UMC, Cemetery Fund, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster was in charge.

