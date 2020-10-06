1/
Elloree Grier Lindsey
LANCASTER – Elloree Grier Lindsey, 81, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She was a daughter of Andy Grier and the late Rose Lee Jones Grier.
Survivors include daughters, Patricia McIlwain, Inez Lindsay, Beverly Davis and Angela Lindsey, all of Lancaster, and Eleanor Threatt of Lagos, Nigeria; sons, Ronald Lindsay of Lancaster and Harold Lindsey of Rock Hill; brother, the Rev. Frank Mingo of Lancaster; sister, Margaret Boyd of Lancaster; 18 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Frank Mingo and Kenneth Cauthen.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
