LANCASTER – Mr. Elmore Franklin "Frank" Neal, 83, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
He was a son of the late Dewey Neal and Nannie Estridge Neal and husband of Marcene Neal.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Chris F. Neal and Jeffrey H. Neal, both of Lancaster; brothers, Bruce Neal of Rock Hill and Billy Neal of Snellville, Ga.; sister, Nancy Ray of Columbia; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at First Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Randy Hatcher and Denley Caughman, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at First Baptist Church and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 670, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 1, 2019