Eloise Alford Johnson
1934 - 2020
LANCASTER – Eloise Alford Johnson, 86, of Lancaster, widow of Henry Lester Johnson, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster.
She was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Galivants Ferry, a daughter of the late Brant Alford and Ella Allen Alford.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Johnson will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by a son, Rex A. Johnson and his wife, Lori, of Lancaster; three daughters, Audrey J. Serres and her husband, Rick, of Danville, Ky., Sharon L. Johnson and Sheila B. Starnes and her husband, Buck, all of Lancaster; two brothers, Donza Lee Alford of Lancaster and Roger Alford and his wife, Debbie, of Galivants Ferry; a sister, Rosie Lewis and Mr. Carl of Loris; eight grandchildren, Amber Serres, Adam Serres and Christopher, Andrew Serres and Allie, Jeremy Johnson and Ashley, Jessica Starnes and Nathan, Jaime-Leigh Johnson Bailey and Jerel, Jennifer Starnes and Josh and Janelle Starnes; seven great-grandchildren, Nate, Josiah, Blaine, Westley, Lilly, Stella and Sawyer Rose; several nieces and nephews; and a very special grand dog, Tanner.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Rex and Lori.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Johnson.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
