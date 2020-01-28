HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Elton Truesdale Jr., retired U.S. Navy seaman recruit, 72, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Greater New Hope Christian Association, officiated by the Rev. Ronnie Cunningham. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary AME Zion Church cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Elton Truesdale Jr. was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lancaster, a son of the late Elton Truesdale Sr. and the late Ruth Reid Truesdale.
Survivors include two sons, Marcello Truesdale and Maurice Truesdale, both of Lancaster; two sisters, Jean T. Holloway (Harold) of Anderson and Linda T. Myers of Lancaster; one granddaughter; and four great-granddaughters.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to [email protected].
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 29, 2020