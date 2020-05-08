LANCASTER – Elves Blackmon Ray, 96, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Hunter Blackmon and Bertha Couch Blackmon. She was married to the late Leroy Ray.
Survivors include son, Richard W. Ray of Lancaster; daughters, Brenda J. Perry of Rock Hill and Nancy R. Adams of Lancaster; brother, Alva Blackmon of Myrtle Beach; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private services are Saturday, May 9, at Elgin Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Todd Rudisill, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Elgin Baptist Church, 2302 Belmont Street, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 9, 2020