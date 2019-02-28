LANCASTER – Emma Jane Simpson, 75, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Olie Stinson and Emma Davis Stinson.
Survivors include daughter, Cathy Lorraine Simpson of Lancaster; sons, Billy Junior Simpson, Jerry Lee Simpson and Chucky Lee Stinson, all of Lancaster, and Randolph Simpson of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Olie Stinson Jr. of Waxhaw and Ollie Stinson of York; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Blessed Hope Baptist Church of Waxhaw, N.C., officiated by the Rev. Jacob Chisolm, with burial in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Waxhaw.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 1, 2019