GREENVILLE – Emma Jean Bellamy Goodman, 77, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Robert Llewellyn Bellamy and Claudia Cox Bellamy.
Survivors include daughters, Kelly Pittman and Bobbie Faulkenberry; stepchildren, Todd Goodman and Kim Barnett; four grandchildren; and eight step-grandchildren.
Services are private.
The family will host a gathering from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with words of remembrance spoken at 4 p.m. at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, 17 Pinckney St., Greenville.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Goodman may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 16, 2019