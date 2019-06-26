Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EmmaGene (Evans) Wright. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mrs. EmmaGene Evans Wright, 81, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.

She was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Eugene W. Evans and Mildred Hilton Evans, and was the wife of the late Donald "Don" Wright.

She was a homemaker, who had given of her time as a caregiver.

Mrs. Wright was a devoted lifetime member of Zion United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her family.

Mrs. Wright was an avid gardener and bird watcher. Her enjoyment of the outdoors was evident to all her family and friends. She loved traveling, especially to visit family.

Mrs. Wright is survived by a son, Steve Wright; three daughters, Candy Catoe (Terry), Penny Blackmon (Brett) and Crystal McKenna (Mike); a daughter-in-law, Crystal Catoe; 15 grandchildren, Amy Johnson (Eric), Jason Wright (Melissa), Christopher Small (Laurin), Lindsay Wright, Alee Bowers, Josee Wright, Wade Adams (Jessica), Mandy Adams, Anna Adams (Tony), Carly Robinson, Ashlyn Blackmon (fiancé, Brandyn), Aaron Blackmon, Meghan Rowe (James), Melody McKenna and Nolan McKenna; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Donnie Evans (Dianne); two sisters, Darlene Hallman and Maureen "Sissy" Ghent; goddaughter, Mashalle Bailes; and a very special family friend, Richard Ormand.

Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband of over 63 years, Don Wright; a son, Michael Wright; and her parents.

The celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. Wright will be 3 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at Zion United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Mike Burgess and Michael Jarrell.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Thompson Family Life Center at Zion United Methodist Church.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 or to Epworth Children, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Terry Robinson and Margi Vincent, very close friends of Mrs. Wright. Also, a special thank you for the care and love shown to Mrs. Wright by Kindred Hospice of Rock Hill.



