GEORGIA – Ernest David White, 60, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
He was the son of the late Ernest Dewitt White and the late Isabelle Ingram White. He was married to Brenda Haggins White.
Survivors include wife of Pooler, Ga.; daughters, Naisha White and Tanisha White, both of Atlanta, Ga.; son, Jeremiah JoVonte Ruffin of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Mammie "Missy" Regina White and Janice Cathcart, both of Lancaster; and brothers, Calvin White of Conway, Eddie "EW" Ingram of Pooler, Ga., Douglas White of Lancaster and Mike Henderson of Wilmington, Del.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Jerusha Gaither and T. Gary Stevens, with burial at the National Cemetery in Columbia.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 22, 2019