LANCASTER – Ernest "Ernie" Simpson Blackmon, 67, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1952, in Lancaster, a son of late Fred Eldon Blackmon and Katie Lee Balkcum Blackmon. He was the husband of Teresa Annette Adams Blackmon.
Ernie served in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired from Duke Energy. He was a hard-working outdoors man and loved animals and nature. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking. Ernie loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a very comical, quick-witted individual. Ernie was a very giving person, always willing to help others. He was a devoted husband, father and papa to Stella. Ernie was a member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge and a member of Camp Creek United Methodist Church.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Teresa Blackmon; two daughters, Stacey Blackmon and Rachael Blackmon; a precious granddaughter, Stella Kristine; and a nephew, Kevin Thompson.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Grace Thompson and Diane Evans.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Burgess Funeral Home.
The celebration of life funeral service for Ernie will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Catoe. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Camp Creek United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Ernie Blackmon.