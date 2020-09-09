1/1
Ernest Simpson "Ernie" Blackmon
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Ernest "Ernie" Simpson Blackmon, 67, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1952, in Lancaster, a son of late Fred Eldon Blackmon and Katie Lee Balkcum Blackmon. He was the husband of Teresa Annette Adams Blackmon.
Ernie served in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired from Duke Energy. He was a hard-working outdoors man and loved animals and nature. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking. Ernie loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a very comical, quick-witted individual. Ernie was a very giving person, always willing to help others. He was a devoted husband, father and papa to Stella. Ernie was a member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge and a member of Camp Creek United Methodist Church.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Teresa Blackmon; two daughters, Stacey Blackmon and Rachael Blackmon; a precious granddaughter, Stella Kristine; and a nephew, Kevin Thompson.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Grace Thompson and Diane Evans.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Burgess Funeral Home.
The celebration of life funeral service for Ernie will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Catoe. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Camp Creek United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Ernie Blackmon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved