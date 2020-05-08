LANCASTER – Ernestine Ross Alexander, 77, died Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Clarence and Rosetta Ross Massey.
Survivors include sons, Lawrence Alexander and Otis Alexander, both of Lancaster; daughter, Rhonda Toney of Lancaster; sisters, Clementine Meredith, Mary Jo Massey and Priscilla Massey, all of Lancaster; brother, Clarence K. Massey of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Jackson Grove Independent Church, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 9, 2020