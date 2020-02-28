LANCASTER – Ernestine Tina Mingo, 66, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Born in Englewood, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Richard Mingo and the late Carnell Simpson, and reared by the late Willie Mae Simpson and the late Jason Simpson Jr.
Survivors include daughters, Denina Mingo of Washington, D.C., Donnitta Mingo and Andrea Mingo, both of Heath Springs; brother, Tyrone Simpson of Englewood; sisters, Rozenia Todman, Jasenia Brown, Nannie Gillespie, Wendy Simpson, Juanita Simpson, Brenda Simpson and Debbie Elliott, all of Englewood; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 29, 2020