LANCASTER - Ervin Mitchell Jones, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was the son of Bettie Miller Jones and the late Johnny Jones Sr.
Survivors include sisters, Aleasha Ingram of Lancaster, Valerie Barrett of Augusta, Ga., Anissia Jones of New Jersey; and brothers, Johnny Jones Jr., Darrell Jones and Heyward Jones, all of Heath Springs, David Caldwell of Florence, and John Caudle of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Bright Light Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Quentin P. Chavis, with burial at Highland Heights Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 26, 2019