LANCASTER – Infant Ethan Nyeshon Thompson died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
He was the son of Enunte Thompson and Nazahah Fitzgerald.
Survivors include parents of Lancaster; brother, Nye'Mir Massey of Lancaster; maternal grandparents, Nyejah and Jomo Fitzgerald of Lancaster; and paternal grandparents, Onessa Tucker, Lawrence Tucker and Ernest Thompson, all of Chester.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. T. Gary Stevens.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 22, 2019