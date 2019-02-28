Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etta Mae (Steele) White. View Sign



She was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Chesterfield County, a daughter of the late Reece A. Steele and Rosa Lee Carnes Steele and was the wife of the late William Eugene White.

Mrs. White was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by a son, Colin Y. Evans and his wife, Linda, of Sharpsburg, Ga.; two grandchildren, Lindsey Diane Evans Ragan and Justin Ryan Evans and his wife, Amy; three great-grandchildren, Perrin Ragan, Kylie Evans and Abby Evans; and two brothers, Billy Eugene Steele of Rock Hill and Kenneth Wayne Steele of Lancaster.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianne Evans; two brothers, Bobby Jerell Steele and Reece A. Steele Jr.; and a sister, Doris Jean Snipes.

The family will hold a private service for Mrs. White at a later date.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. White.

