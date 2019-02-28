LANCASTER – Mrs. Etta Mae Steele White, 85, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at White Oak Manor.
She was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Chesterfield County, a daughter of the late Reece A. Steele and Rosa Lee Carnes Steele and was the wife of the late William Eugene White.
Mrs. White was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a son, Colin Y. Evans and his wife, Linda, of Sharpsburg, Ga.; two grandchildren, Lindsey Diane Evans Ragan and Justin Ryan Evans and his wife, Amy; three great-grandchildren, Perrin Ragan, Kylie Evans and Abby Evans; and two brothers, Billy Eugene Steele of Rock Hill and Kenneth Wayne Steele of Lancaster.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianne Evans; two brothers, Bobby Jerell Steele and Reece A. Steele Jr.; and a sister, Doris Jean Snipes.
The family will hold a private service for Mrs. White at a later date.
