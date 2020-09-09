LANCASTER – Eugene Rutledge, 85, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2020.

He was a son of the late Herbie J. Rutledge and the late Mittie Drakeford Rutledge.

Survivors include a brother, Herbie Rutledge Jr. of Heath Springs; sisters, Carrie Carter and Cleo Everett, both of Newark, N.J., Patricia Rutledge of Heath Springs, Marian Nurse and Christine Chapman, both of Columbia, and Shelby Rutledge of Heath Springs.

Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

