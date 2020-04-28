LANCASTER – Eulah Mae Lindsay Heath, 96, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Rev. Will Lindsay and the late Birty Strain Lindsay.
Survivors include daughter, Betty H. Williams of Charlotte; sons, James A. Heath, Will R. Heath and Donald E. Heath Sr., all of Lancaster; sisters, the Rev. Gladys Hardin and Willie Mae Ross, both of Charlotte, Maggie R. Vinson of Waxhaw, N.C., and Creola Johnson of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 29, 2020