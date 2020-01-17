HEATH SPRINGS – Eva Bell McCain Moore, 87, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Ganson McCain Sr. and the late Betsy Ballard McCain.
Survivors include son, Marvin Moore of San Francisco; daughter, Mary Moore Cunningham of Lancaster; brother, Ganson McCain Jr. of Heath Springs; sisters, Bertha Hinson of Heath Springs, Catherine Tate of Lancaster and Patsy Cauthen of Heath Springs; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Bright Light Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. William Coleman, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with Eastern Star Rites at 5:30 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 18, 2020