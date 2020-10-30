1/
Eva Mae (Catoe) Richardson
2020 - 2020
LANCASTER – Eva Mae Catoe Richardson, 77, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 8, 1943, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Minor Lee Catoe and Mary Alice Roberts Catoe.
Mrs. Richardson was a member of Pleasant Plain Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to mow her yard, look at the stars and work with her donkeys, cats and dogs. Mrs. Richardson loved to read and spend time with her family. In her younger years, she started a program for children with special needs at the Teen Center in Baltimore, Md., and volunteered to help children with special needs while her daughter, Dorothy, was in school.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Richardson will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the graveside at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin officiating. 
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph James Richardson of Lancaster; three daughters, Donna Richardson Houle, Mary E. Richardson and Dorothy Ellen Richardson; and three grandchildren, Christopher Z. Houle, Sheridan L. Houle and Savannah P. Houle.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Lee Catoe.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster/Chester Special Needs Board, 1126 Camp Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Richardson.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
