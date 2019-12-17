LANCASTER – Evelyn "Virginia" Bradley Jewett Horton, 82, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
She was a daughter of the late Odell Bradley and Daisy Harris Bradley. She was married to the late Russell Horton.
Survivors include sons, Melvin Jewett, Scott Jewett and Lynn Jewett, all of Lancaster; daughters, Holley Patterson and Crystal Beverly; brother, Coleman Bradley; and sisters, Willie Mae Carnes, Irene Hyatt and Louise Snipes.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Tim Larrimore.
The family will receive friends at the home, 1552 Maplewood Ave., Lancaster.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 18, 2019