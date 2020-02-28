Evelyn "Eve" Moss Moore, 89, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Born in Pelham, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Everline Hill Moss. She was married to the late Robert Lee "Whit" Moore.
Survivors include sons, Robert L. Stevenson of Charlotte, Robert L. Moore Jr. of Baltimore, Stanley Moore of Wilson, N.C., Ray Charles Stover of Washington, D.C., Richard Moore of Anderson, Phillip Moore of Pelzer and Michael Reddick of Pelham; wdaughters, Gladys Battle of Bowie, Md., JoAnn Stevenson of Columbia, Tangie Willis of Plainfield, N.J., Hettie Smith of Heath Springs and Jennifer McCannon of Herndon, Va.; sisters, the Rev. Christine Ross, Delores Robinson and Helen Barnes; brother, Eugene Moss; 27 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 2:30-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 29, 2020