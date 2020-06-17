Fannie Mae Mahaffey
\KERSHAW – Fannie Mae Mahaffey, 79, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
Fannie was married to the late Glenn Dolph Mahaffey, and was the daughter of the late Julius Cromwell Catoe and Ethel Vincent.
Fannie was retired from Caro-Knit and was employed at Walmart. She was a member of Taxahaw Baptist Church and she loved the outdoors.
Mrs. Mahaffey is survived by her granddaughter, Kayla Marie Lewis (Brian); grandson, Adam Lewis; one brother, "Sam" Marcus S. Catoe; seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Katelynn, Jacob, Laney, Hunter, Emmarie and Adelyn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Dolph Mahaffey; daughter, Brenda Sue Lewis; brothers, "Junior" Wylie Catoe and William Catoe; and sisters, Betty Hancock, Ethelene Catoe, Peggy D. Catoe, Mabelene Jenkins and Helen Catoe.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday June 18, at Taxahaw Cemetery, with the Rev. Rodney Nicholson officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of SC, 311 N. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.asimpleservice.com.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is serving the family of Fannie Mae Mahaffey.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
