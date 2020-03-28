AUGUSTA, Ga. – Faye Bass Boyette Holden, mother of Lancaster resident Diane Boyette, passed on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She was born Dec. 28, 1932, the daughter of Robert Norman and Beatrice Eubanks Bass.
She had 14 brothers and sisters who preceded her in death, along with one son-in-law, Davis Palmer; and two grandchildren, Allen Palmer and Kenny Jollie.
She has four children, Jacqui Palmer, Billy Boyette, Diane Boyette and Paul Boyette (Cindy). She had nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-children; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Her service will be announced at a later date, with burial in the Old Matthews Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at arlingtonfuneral.com.
Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 29, 2020