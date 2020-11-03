LANCASTER – Faye Gardner Neveu, 82, passed away Sunday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Westminster Towers in Rock Hill.
She was born Nov. 19, 1937, in Fort Lawn, a daughter of the late James Heyward Gardner and Martha White Gardner. She was was the wife of Normand Joseph Neveu Jr.
Mrs. Neveu graduated from Lewisville High School. She was employed as a secretary for NAPA Automotive for 11 years and Carquest Auto Parts for 28 years before retiring in 1999 to care for her mother. Mrs. Neveu enjoyed cooking, gardening, church activities and being with her friends. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed every moment she could be with them. Mrs. Neveu was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Neveu is survived by her husband of 56 years, Normand Neveu; two nieces, Sherri G. Broughton of Charlotte and Carmen G. Efird (Darrell) of Lancaster; a nephew, Chris Nunnery (Kelly) of Lancaster; and many cousins.
Mrs. Neveu was preceded in death by her son, Normand Eric Neveu; her parents; and her brother, William "Billy" Heyward Gardner.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Neveu will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Ricki Phipps and Pastor Meriam Mick. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Faye's name to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1664 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
