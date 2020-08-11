1/
Faye McManus Clifton
LANCASTER – Faye McManus Clifton, 90, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Lewis Otis McManus and Wilma Jowers McManus. She was married to the late Erskin Clifton.
Survivors include son, Russell Clifton of Lancaster; daughters, Wilma C. Stevens and Emogene C. Griffin, both of Lancaster, and Wanda C. Mehrhoff and Barbara Ann C. Kohl, both of Jefferson City, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Union Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Catlin Rollins and Jackie Jenkins, with burial in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Union Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
