Florie "Cooter" Perry Thompson, 84, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Martha Moore Perry, and Francis Perry.
Survivors include daughters, Gloria McCullough of Great Falls and Arlene Thompson of Heath Springs; sons, Gary Thompson and Tony Thompson, both of Heath Springs; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Heath Springs, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Bennie L. Stinson, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 20, 2019