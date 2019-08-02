Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Thomas Pigg. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHAW – Mr. Floyd Thomas Pigg, 83, of Kershaw passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at home.

He was born July 28, 1936, in Jefferson, a son of the late Bennett Castal Pigg and Eula Rollings Pigg.

Mr. Pigg was a member of Lancaster Church of God. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Pigg worked with the Cauthen Family at Cauthen Funeral Home and Lancaster Funeral Home for almost 40 years.

He was a former Boy Scout Master of Troop 39 and a Royal Ranger Leader. Mr. Pigg had been an EMT with Lancaster Ambulance Service and former owner of B.F. Custom Interiors. He loved camping, cooking and spending time with his family, but above all, he loved the Lord.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Pigg will be held, 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Lancaster Church of God with the Revs. Doug Martin, Tim Shirley, Jeff Grubbs and Mr. Donald Hyatt officiating. Burial will be in the Kershaw City Cemetery.

Mr. Pigg is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bonnie Dixon Pigg of Kershaw; son, Thomas Anthony Putrel Pigg and his wife Terri of Lugoff; daughter, Vickie Gail Pigg Hinson of Lancaster; brother, Rev. Edward Mitchell Pigg and his wife Linda of Concord, N.C.; sister, Helen Pigg Faile and her husband Freddie of Jefferson; grandchildren, Benita Grubbs and her husband Michael, Candice Deese and her husband Nick, Nikki Adams and her husband Connie, Coty Putrel and his wife Amanda and Brooke Putrel; and great-grandchildren, C.J. Adams, Ethan Adams, Bryson Jon Kelly, Landon Grubbs, Logan Grubbs, Lainey Grubbs, Alyssa Bock and Stella Putrel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lee Roy Pigg and James W. Pigg; and sisters, Viola Pigg, Eula Pigg Sellers and Magdalene Pigg Williams.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Nikki and Connie Adams.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Church of God, 1437 Great Falls Hwy., Lancaster, SC 29720.

Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 3, 2019

