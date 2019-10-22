VAN WYCK – Frances Ann Hyatt Hayden, 72, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Marshall Hyatt and the late Annie Jane Sistare. She was married to the late Robert Hayden.
Survivors include sons, Cecil Hayden and Pervis Hayden, both of Lancaster.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at White Oak AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dennis McCleave, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home.
