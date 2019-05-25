LANCASTER – Mrs. Frances Hester Laney Stevens, 72, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Minor Laney and Susie Knight Laney. She was married to the late Donald Edward Stevens.
Survivors include son, Tony Stevens, of Monroe, N.C.; daughters, Phyllis Stevens Belk of Lancaster and Dorothy Stevens Gunthrope of Heath Springs; brothers, Bill Laney and Roy Laney; sister, Carolyn Oliver; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, in the chapel of Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Melvin Keziah, with burial at Blackmon Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019