KERSHAW – Frances Lavon West, 87, died Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late James Arthur West and Adeliza Deese West. She was married to the late Frank Billy West.
Survivors include sons, Melvin West of Cayce and Marvin West West Columbia; daughter, Lynn W. Catoe of Barnwell; sisters, Drusilla Cooper Harrod of Goose Creek and Colleen Stacks Plyler of Lancaster; brother, Henry West of Great Falls; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Dr. Kenneth Catoe, John Rogers, Ronnie Hinson and Dr. Jason Moss.
Memorials may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067; Hagood Avenue Baptist Church, 1144 Hagood Ave., Barnwell, SC 29812; or The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Baker Funeral home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 6, 2020