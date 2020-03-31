LANCASTER – Frances Louise Barnhart Harrison, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 25, 1943, in Warren County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Curtis Barnhart and Allene Johnson Barnhart and was the wife of the late Ralph Edward Harrison.
Mrs. Harrison is remembered for her loving spirit and heart. She enjoyed, boating, camping, bowling, snowmobiling, Goldwing trips and flower gardening. Mrs. Harrison loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was of the Christian faith.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by a son, Todd Harrison of North Augusta; two daughters, Ginger Boult (Terry) of Monument, Colo., and Amy Pacana (John) of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Jacque Pacana Walters (Chad), Stephanie Pacana, AJ Pacana (Maegan), Michaela Harrison and Caitlyn Harrison; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Blake Walters.
Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ralph Harrison; and her parents.
Louise's request was for memorial contributions be made to the Lancaster Children's Home, P.O. Box 416, Lancaster, SC 29721-0416.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mrs. Frances Louise Harrison.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 1, 2020