KERSHAW – Sara Frances Phillips Whitaker McManus, 86, of Kershaw passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 25, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late William Leroy Phillips and Edna Holden Phillips.

Mrs. McManus was a graduate of Flat Creek High School, a former employee of Springs Industries and retired from Kanawha Insurance Co. She was a member of Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, where she had served in various capacities. She served as a Sunday school teacher for the children's class, worked in the nursery, sang in the choir and served on the hostess committee. Mrs. McManus loved working in her yard, and was especially fond of roses.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Avant Whitaker; her second husband, Raymond Clyde McManus; a daughter-in-law, Paula Whitaker; two brothers, Billy Phillips and Sammie Lee Phillips; and four half brothers, Oree, W.L., Chalmers and Taskel Phillips.

Surviving are four children, Debbie (Randy) Harris of Lancaster, Rick Whitaker of Kershaw, Darlene (Robert) Parker of Kershaw and Lisa (Stacy) Faile of Kershaw; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Susie Ellis of Washington, D.C., and Shirley Jean Watts of Lancaster.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, from the sanctuary of Pleasant Plain Baptist Church. The Revs. Todd Montgomery and Bobby Massey officiated. She was laid to rest next to her first husband in the Pleasant Plain Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. McManus may be made to Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 3795 Pleasant Plain Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home was in charge.

