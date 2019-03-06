Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francie Rollings Bowers. View Sign



She was born Oct. 22, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John Henry Rollings and Betty Threatt Rollings and was the wife of the late Glenn Olin Bowers.

Mrs. Bowers had a huge heart. She loved and followed the Lord and was a true walking testimony. The love she had for her family was amazing. She was a best friend to everyone she met. Francie was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family and was a member of the WMU and the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Bowers is survived by her daughter, BettyJo Bowers and her husband, Steven, of Lexington; she was "Darlin" to three grandsons, Stevie "Stevie Lee," Danny Paul "Little One" and Joshua Bowers "Cubby Bear;" a sister, Claudia Rollings of Lancaster; three brothers, Mike Rollings (Barbara), Dale Rollings (Jamie) and Donnie Rollings (Pam); a niece, Kelly Rollings Cooper (Travis); four nephews, Marty Rollings (Tammy) of Virginia and Chris Rollings (Rachelle), Paul Rollings (Ashley) and Jeremy Rollings (Crystal), all of Lancaster; several great-nieces and -nephews, Dustin Rollings, Meagan Rollings (Vince), Riley Rollings, Nickalos Rollings, Katlyn Rollings, Jase Rollings, Henry Cooper, Maddox Rollings, Tanner Rollings and Mykala Hinson.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Bowers will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at New Hope Baptist Church, by the Rev. Steven Pace, Steven Bowers and the Rev. Patrick Clark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church and suggest memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Bowers. LANCASTER – Mrs. Francie Rollings Bowers, 71, went to be with her savior Friday, March 1, 2019, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.She was born Oct. 22, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John Henry Rollings and Betty Threatt Rollings and was the wife of the late Glenn Olin Bowers.Mrs. Bowers had a huge heart. She loved and followed the Lord and was a true walking testimony. The love she had for her family was amazing. She was a best friend to everyone she met. Francie was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family and was a member of the WMU and the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class.Mrs. Bowers is survived by her daughter, BettyJo Bowers and her husband, Steven, of Lexington; she was "Darlin" to three grandsons, Stevie "Stevie Lee," Danny Paul "Little One" and Joshua Bowers "Cubby Bear;" a sister, Claudia Rollings of Lancaster; three brothers, Mike Rollings (Barbara), Dale Rollings (Jamie) and Donnie Rollings (Pam); a niece, Kelly Rollings Cooper (Travis); four nephews, Marty Rollings (Tammy) of Virginia and Chris Rollings (Rachelle), Paul Rollings (Ashley) and Jeremy Rollings (Crystal), all of Lancaster; several great-nieces and -nephews, Dustin Rollings, Meagan Rollings (Vince), Riley Rollings, Nickalos Rollings, Katlyn Rollings, Jase Rollings, Henry Cooper, Maddox Rollings, Tanner Rollings and Mykala Hinson.The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Bowers will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at New Hope Baptist Church, by the Rev. Steven Pace, Steven Bowers and the Rev. Patrick Clark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church and suggest memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Bowers. Funeral Home Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

803-283-2100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close