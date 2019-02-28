Francis Dimeche Cooks

Obituary

Francis Dimeche Cooks, 18, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
He was the son of Tuwaina and Brian Garrison of Van Wyck, and Jerome Cooks of Bishopville.
Survivors include parents; sisters, Na'Kayla J. Hayden of Van Wyck, and Jykishiwa and Arviyance Cooks, both of Heath Springs; brothers, Na'Chon J. Hayden and Jerome J. Cooks, both of Van Wyck, and Jamir Devarjae and Jaheim Cooks, both of Bishopville; maternal grandparents, Eugene and the Rev. Jacqueline Long of Van Wyck, and Harvey Springs of Rock Hill; and paternal grandparents, Robert Cooks and Francis Sweetenburg of Bishopville.
Services are 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at White Oak AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dennis L. McCleave.
Viewing is from 2-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 17, 2019
