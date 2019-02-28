Francis Dimeche Cooks, 18, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
He was the son of Tuwaina and Brian Garrison of Van Wyck, and Jerome Cooks of Bishopville.
Survivors include parents; sisters, Na'Kayla J. Hayden of Van Wyck, and Jykishiwa and Arviyance Cooks, both of Heath Springs; brothers, Na'Chon J. Hayden and Jerome J. Cooks, both of Van Wyck, and Jamir Devarjae and Jaheim Cooks, both of Bishopville; maternal grandparents, Eugene and the Rev. Jacqueline Long of Van Wyck, and Harvey Springs of Rock Hill; and paternal grandparents, Robert Cooks and Francis Sweetenburg of Bishopville.
Services are 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at White Oak AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dennis L. McCleave.
Viewing is from 2-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 17, 2019