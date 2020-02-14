Frank Ealy, 52, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
He was the son of Cannie Ealy and the late Queen Esther Champion Ealy. He was married to Bertha Ealy.
Survivors include his wife of Heath Springs; daughters, Berthania Ealy and Jasmine Ealy of Lancaster; son, Matthew Ealy of Lancaster; his father of Heath Springs; brother, Cannie Ealy Jr. of Heath Springs; sisters, Gloria Ealy of Lancaster and Brenda Ealy of Heath Springs; and one grandson.
Services are 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Stewart Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jerusha Gaither, with burial in Beaver Creek AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2020