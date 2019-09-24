BETHUNE – Frank J. Wells, 70, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
He was a son of the late Frank L. Wells and Mildred Frances Burnet Wells and the husband of Sara S. Wells.
Survivors include son, Charlie Reese Wells; stepdaughter, Julie Harris; stepson, Hunter Moore; brothers, Keith Wells, Kevin Wells, Chris Wells and Michael Wells; one grandson; and six step-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Terry Corder and Donnie Barrett, with burial at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Westville.
Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 25, 2019