LANCASTER – Frankie Everette Nobles, 69, of Lancaster died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was the son of Walter Frank Nobles and Elizabeth Cook Nobles.
Survivors include daughters, Gloria N. Lambert of Lancaster, Laura N. Silance of Kershaw and Jill N. McClellan; parents of Lancaster; brothers, Milton Nobles of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Bennie Nobles of Lancaster; sister, Bonita N. Subert of Lancaster; and seven grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Canaan Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitch Gulledge.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Canaan Free Will Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 24, 2019