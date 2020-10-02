LANCASTER – Franklin Baskins, 70, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

He was a son of the late Raymond Lewis Baskins and the late Mander Jones.

Survivors include sisters, Dorothy Baskins Dixon of Forestville, Md., and Minnie Williams of Rock Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. T. Gary Stevens and Bishop Bernard F. Hamilton, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.

