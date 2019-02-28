LANCASTER – Mr. Franklin D. "Frank" Sears, 85, of Lancaster, husband of Bonnie Knight Sears, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Springs Memorial Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin D. "Frank" Sears.
He was born July 8, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late Dewey Hobson Sears and Winona Baker Sears.
Mr. Sears was a proud veteran, who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He had a good sense of humor and leaves behind many friends. Mr. Sears enjoyed meeting with his coffee club at McDonald's. He retired as a machinist with Lancaster Machine Shop. In retirement, Mr. Sears enjoyed NASCAR racing and working in his yard.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sears will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Revs. Gene Flack and Jeff Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Sears is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie Knight Sears; two daughters, Belinda Sears Carter and her husband, Jeff, of Kaufman, Texas, and Terry Sears Chandler and her husband, Chuck, of Lancaster; two sisters, Janet Deese of Lancaster and Patricia "Pat" Knight and her husband, Gary, of Memphis, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Miranda Langley and her husband, Timothy, and Morgan Chandler, all of Lancaster; a great grandson, Luke Langley; and a special great-granddaughter, Bella Richi.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sears was preceded in death by three brothers, Dewey "Buddy" Sears Jr., Claude Sears and Walter Dean Sears; and two sisters, Marie Pittman and Betty Jean Tyner.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Terry and Chuck.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Sears.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street Post Office Box 339
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2019