Join the family of Fred Daum in a celebration of his life on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at The Eicher Arts Center in Ephrata from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
All are welcome. Fred Daniel Daum passed away at home and peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred J. Daum; and his mother, Ida Miller Daum.
He is survived by his two daughters from his marriage to Billie Jo Herr, Sue Daum of Cary, N.C., and Patty Geiger (husband, Ted Geiger) of Apex, N.C.; two amazing grandsons, Clay Geiger and Danny Geiger, both of North Carolina; and countless extended relatives and friends who will all miss his humor, passion for Lancaster County and love of life.
Eicher Arts Center is located at 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata (717) 738-3084. For questions on the event, contact Patty Geiger (919) 649-6490.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 16, 2019