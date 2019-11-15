Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Daniel Daum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Join the family of Fred Daum in a celebration of his life on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at The Eicher Arts Center in Ephrata from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Fred Daniel Daum passed away at home and peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred J. Daum; and his mother, Ida Miller Daum.

He is survived by his two daughters from his marriage to Billie Jo Herr, Sue Daum of Cary, N.C., and Patty Geiger (husband, Ted Geiger) of Apex, N.C.; two amazing grandsons, Clay Geiger and Danny Geiger, both of North Carolina; and countless extended relatives and friends who will all miss his humor, passion for Lancaster County and love of life.

Eicher Arts Center is located at 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata (717) 738-3084. For questions on the event, contact Patty Geiger (919) 649-6490. Join the family of Fred Daum in a celebration of his life on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at The Eicher Arts Center in Ephrata from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.All are welcome. Fred Daniel Daum passed away at home and peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019.Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred J. Daum; and his mother, Ida Miller Daum.He is survived by his two daughters from his marriage to Billie Jo Herr, Sue Daum of Cary, N.C., and Patty Geiger (husband, Ted Geiger) of Apex, N.C.; two amazing grandsons, Clay Geiger and Danny Geiger, both of North Carolina; and countless extended relatives and friends who will all miss his humor, passion for Lancaster County and love of life.Eicher Arts Center is located at 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata (717) 738-3084. For questions on the event, contact Patty Geiger (919) 649-6490. Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close