LANCASTER – Freda M. Wilson, 54, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of Janie Wilson Whitfield and the late Herman Patterson.

Survivors include a daughter, Mike'Keyta Bennett of Lancaster; sons, Antonio Jamarr Wilson and Devin O'Neal Wilson, both of Lancaster; her mother of Kershaw; sisters, Junita Marie Whitfield of Kannapolis, N.C., Kimberly Miller and Shirley Regina Clea, both of Kershaw, Tracy Hughes of New York, Beverly Cooper of Florida and Lyndora Wilson of Lancaster; brothers, Charles Edward Whitfield of Charlotte, Herman Patterson Jr. of Pineville, Rodney Thompson, Rochelle Wilson, Nathaniel Wilson, Gregory Wilson, Eric Stewart, all of Kershaw, Tyrone Stewart of Kentucky and Randall McIlwain of Lancaster; and two grandchildren of Lancaster.

Graveside services are 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Highland Height Cemetery in Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Waldo Robinson.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

