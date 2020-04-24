LANCASTER – Freda Plyler Snipes, 63, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 9, 1957, in Lancaster, a daughter of Eunice Adams Plyler and the late Eugene Plyler.
Mrs. Snipes was a member of High Point Free Will Baptist Church, where she taught five-year-old Sunday school class and sang in the choir. She enjoyed the outdoors and her flowers. Mrs. Snipes worked at Founders Federal Credit Union for 30 years.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Snipes will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park with Mr. Hal Haynes officiating.
Mrs. Snipes is survived by her husband, Mike Snipes of Lancaster; a son, Anthony Ray Krimminger and his wife, Donna, of Kershaw; a stepdaughter, Lesa Small and her husband, Brent, of Lancaster; her mother, Eunice Adams Plyler of Lancaster; two brothers, Donald "Pete" Plyler and his wife, Vernie, and Jerry Plyler and his wife, Tammy, all of Lancaster; two sisters, Katherine Hunter and her husband, Jessie, and Gail Houser and her husband, Johnny, all of Lancaster; and four grandchildren, Katey, Alex, Mason and Sophie.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Plyler.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Snipes.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 25, 2020