LANCASTER – Freda Plyler Snipes, 63, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.She was born April 9, 1957, in Lancaster, a daughter of Eunice Adams Plyler and the late Eugene Plyler.Mrs. Snipes was a member of High Point Free Will Baptist Church, where she taught five-year-old Sunday school class and sang in the choir. She enjoyed the outdoors and her flowers. Mrs. Snipes worked at Founders Federal Credit Union for 30 years.A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Snipes will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park with Mr. Hal Haynes officiating.Mrs. Snipes is survived by her husband, Mike Snipes of Lancaster; a son, Anthony Ray Krimminger and his wife, Donna, of Kershaw; a stepdaughter, Lesa Small and her husband, Brent, of Lancaster; her mother, Eunice Adams Plyler of Lancaster; two brothers, Donald "Pete" Plyler and his wife, Vernie, and Jerry Plyler and his wife, Tammy, all of Lancaster; two sisters, Katherine Hunter and her husband, Jessie, and Gail Houser and her husband, Johnny, all of Lancaster; and four grandchildren, Katey, Alex, Mason and Sophie.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Plyler.The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Snipes.