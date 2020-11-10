LANCASTER – On the evening of Oct. 27, Fred Schiffbauer went home to be with the Lord. His sudden passing has left his family and friends heartbroken, yet we know he is at peace and has entered into rest.

Fred was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Omaha, Neb. Fred grew up in Omaha, where he raised his family and had a very successful painting business. Fred could either be found working tirelessly painting, working on and around his home and making sure his family was loved and well cared for.

Fred served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and his dedication to the Corps and his country were sources of immense pride. Fred loved sports and especially was a fan of horse racing.

Fred was married to Peg Schiffbauer until her passing in 2018. Together they raised their sons Jerry and Michael and their daughter Michelle.

In 2006, Fred and Peg moved to Lancaster, where they fell in love with the South and the community of Lancaster. Fred remained active with the Marine Reserves and could often be found serving others. It was in service to others that Fred found great joy.

Fred's son Michael predeceased him in 2012.

Fred leaves behind his son Jerry and his wife, Pamela; granddaughter, Morgan and great-granddaughter, Skyler Raine Baker; grandson, Leonard Frederick and his wife, Lesley; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Frederick and great-grandson, Ian Ruble. Fred also leaves behind his daughter, Michelle and her husband, Brad, and their daughter, Natalie. Fred also leaves behind his close friend and confidant, Heidi Ellgren.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held at from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Open Door Fellowship with full military honors. Pastor John Cahill will be officiating.

Fred was a unique, kind and caring man. He touched hearts wherever he went and never met a stranger. He shared his love and kindness more freely than most and will always be remembered for his dedication to others and his love of the Lord.

