1/
Frederick Richard Schiffbauer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – On the evening of Oct. 27, Fred Schiffbauer went home to be with the Lord. His sudden passing has left his family and friends heartbroken, yet we know he is at peace and has entered into rest.
Fred was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Omaha, Neb. Fred grew up in Omaha, where he raised his family and had a very successful painting business. Fred could either be found working tirelessly painting, working on and around his home and making sure his family was loved and well cared for.
Fred served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and his dedication to the Corps and his country were sources of immense pride. Fred loved sports and especially was a fan of horse racing.
Fred was married to Peg Schiffbauer until her passing in 2018. Together they raised their sons Jerry and Michael and their daughter Michelle.
In 2006, Fred and Peg moved to Lancaster, where they fell in love with the South and the community of Lancaster. Fred remained active with the Marine Reserves and could often be found serving others. It was in service to others that Fred found great joy.
Fred's son Michael predeceased him in 2012.
Fred leaves behind his son Jerry and his wife, Pamela; granddaughter, Morgan and great-granddaughter, Skyler Raine Baker; grandson, Leonard Frederick and his wife, Lesley; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Frederick and great-grandson, Ian Ruble. Fred also leaves behind his daughter, Michelle and her husband, Brad, and their daughter, Natalie. Fred also leaves behind his close friend and confidant, Heidi Ellgren.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held at from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Open Door Fellowship with full military honors. Pastor John Cahill will be officiating.
Fred was a unique, kind and caring man. He touched hearts wherever he went and never met a stranger. He shared his love and kindness more freely than most and will always be remembered for his dedication to others and his love of the Lord.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved