KERSHAW – Fredonia Carlos, 96, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Janie Williams Drakeford and the late Joseph Drakeford.
Survivors include sons, Henry T. of Washington, D.C., James of Kershaw, Robert L. of Bowie, Md., and Joseph of East Brunswick, N.J.; daughters, Dorothy Wilson and Janie Whitfield, both of Kershaw; brother, Johnny of Willingboro, N.J.; sisters, Rosie Drakeford of North Carolina and Mamie Bryan of Paterson, N.J.; 27 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 67 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at First Kershaw Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Dr. Waldo Robinson and Robert L. Bryan Jr., with burial at Highland Height Cemetery in Kershaw.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 20, 2019